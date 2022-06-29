UrduPoint.com

Journalist Murdered In Mexico, 12th This Year

Muhammad Irfan Published June 29, 2022 | 10:10 PM

Journalist murdered in Mexico, 12th this year

Ciudad Victoria, Mexico, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :A Mexican reporter was shot dead on Wednesday in the violence-plagued northeastern state of Tamaulipas, according to the newspaper Expreso where he worked.

Antonio de la Cruz was the 12th journalist killed so far this year in Mexico, which is on course for one of its deadliest years yet for the press.

He had frequently denounced alleged acts of corruption by politicians in his posts on social media.

"Faced with this new act of violence, the publishing group Expreso-La Razon demands justice from authorities at all levels," the newspaper said.

De la Cruz's daughter was injured in the attack in Ciudad Victoria, it added.

Tamaulipas state legislator Gustavo Cardenas, who was close to the journalist, told the Milenio television station that De la Cruz's wife was shot in the head.

More than 150 journalists have been murdered since 2000 in Mexico, one of the world's most dangerous countries for the media, with only a fraction of the crimes resulting in convictions.

The victims are often reporters working for local media in states riven by drug cartel-related violence.

The United States and the European Parliament have urged Mexico to ensure adequate protection for journalists following the recent string of killings.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Corruption World Parliament Social Media Wife Cardenas Ciudad Victoria United States Mexico Media TV All From

Recent Stories

National Assembly okays 25 supplementary grants wo ..

National Assembly okays 25 supplementary grants worth Rs 254.187 bln for FY 2018 ..

44 minutes ago
 Pakistan & Iran enjoy close friendly relations: Bu ..

Pakistan & Iran enjoy close friendly relations: Bushra Rind

44 minutes ago
 ICCI delegation visits HITEC University Taxila to ..

ICCI delegation visits HITEC University Taxila to promote academia-industry link ..

44 minutes ago
 Two held for violating Sound System Act

Two held for violating Sound System Act

44 minutes ago
 District admin directs for measures to clean drain ..

District admin directs for measures to clean drains before monsoon: Tariq Marwat ..

44 minutes ago
 Dry, hot weather forecast for city

Dry, hot weather forecast for city

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.