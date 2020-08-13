UrduPoint.com
Journey Of Pakistan's Flag To The Deepest Bottom Of The Ocean Reaches Back

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 08:50 PM

Journey of Pakistan's Flag to the deepest bottom of the Ocean reaches back

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan's Flag that was taken to the deepest point in the ocean, Challenger Deep, reached back to the Pakistan High Commission London.

A statement of Pakistan High Commission London issued on Thursday, said that on High Commissioner Mohammad Nafees Zakaria's suggestion, a distinguished Pakistani British lady Durdana Ansari OBE Hon. Cdr Royal Navy took the flag to the Mariana Trench in the ocean as part of an expedition team.

It added that Vanessa O'Brien a famous American British mountaineer who had scaled both highest peaks, i.e. Everest and K-2, was a lead figure in the team.

Durdana, gave presentation on the expedition, cherishing the experience and exposure to the sea as well as team work spirit she learnt during the expedition.

She expressed her happiness of meeting Dr Cathy Sullivan, another celebrity - first woman astronaut to walk in space, and Victor Vescovo, the submersible pilot, for making the trip memorable, and admired their interest in Pakistan and admired them.

Challenger Deep is 10,925 meters, in the Mariana Trench.If Everest were put in the Mariana Trench, it would still be 2 km under water. During this descent Vanessa became the first woman to reach Earth's highest and lowest points, which is a Guinness World Record.

In his remarks, High Commissioner Mohammad Nafees Zakaria praised Durdana Ansari for her commitment and love for Pakistan.

He said Pakistan was proud of its citizens like Durdana who always keep its flag high.

The High Commissioner expressed his gratitude to Vanessa O'Brien for her sincere efforts to project Pakistan in the world positively.

He also expressed his gratitude to Dr Cathy Sullivan and Victor Vescovo for their expression of sentiments towards Pakistan.

Mr Zakaria congratulated the entire expedition team on their successful mission to the Challenger Deep, the statement said.

The Primary purpose of exploring Challenger Deep was to map the eastern seabed, collect water and rock samples, and to take scientific measurements.

