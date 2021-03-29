Joy as megaship refloated, Suez Canal reopens to traffic

(@FahadShabbir)

Ismailia, Egypt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :The MV Ever Given was refloated and the Suez Canal reopened to traffic Monday, sparking relief almost a week after the huge container ship got stuck and blocked a major artery for global trade.

Tugboat crews sounded their foghorns in celebration after the Japanese-owned megaship the length of four football fields was fully dislodged from the sandy banks of the Suez.

World oil prices eased on the news of the reopening of the waterway that connects the Mediterranean and Red Sea and through which more than 10 percent of world trade passes.

Suez Canal Authority official Khaled Taha told reporters in the city of Ismailia on the Suez that maritime traffic had restarted after the "successful refloating".

The SCA cautioned, however, that it will take more than three days to clear the traffic jam of ships stuck at the northern and southern ends of the canal.

In the hours before the ship was dislodged, the tailbacks had reached 425 vessels.

Canal services provider Leth Agencies said in a tweet that the MV Ever Given had been "safely escorted to Great Bitter Lake" by the authority. Fourty-three vessels were expected to leave the transit area heading south, it added.

Maritime data company Lloyd's List said the blockage had held up an estimated $9.6 billion worth of cargo each day between Asia and Europe.