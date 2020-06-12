Joy, tears in Darfur as ICC arrests war crimes suspect

Nyala, Sudan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Sudanese civilians displaced during the devastating conflict in Darfur have welcomed news that a top militia leader accused of atrocities there has surrendered himself to the International Criminal Court.

Ali Kushayb, also known as Ali Muhammad Abdelrahman, was wanted on more than 50 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity in the western region.

He turned himself in earlier this week in the Central African Republic, ending 13 years on the run.

"I couldn't believe it at first," said Badria Saleh, who lives in a refugee camp of mud houses with grass and plastic roofs in the South Darfur region.

"Kushayb killed my husband and my brother as they were burying a relative in 2013," she told AFP.

"We fled our village," she added, bursting into tears.

The Darfur conflict broke out in 2003 when ethnic African rebels, complaining of systematic discrimination, took up arms against the government of longtime dictator Omar al-Bashir.

The state hit back with violence by the mostly Arab Janjaweed militias, a campaign that saw the ICC accuse Bashir of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

The United Nations says the conflict killed 300,000 people and displaced 2.5 million.