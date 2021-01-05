UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JPMorgan Chase, Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway To Disband Health Venture

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 12:00 AM

JPMorgan Chase, Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway to disband health venture

New York, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Haven, a joint venture of Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase formed three years ago to make US health care more affordable, announced on Monday it will disband.

The venture will end in February, Haven announced on its website, adding the three companies plan to "continue to collaborate informally to design programs tailored to address the specific needs of their own employee populations."

Related Topics

February Employment

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi launches &#039;Choose to Vaccinate&#039; ..

6 minutes ago

Makeup examinations for school students to start o ..

6 minutes ago

UN Urges Iran to Uphold JCPOA After Uranium Enrich ..

8 minutes ago

World chess body taps Latvian ex-minister as chief ..

12 minutes ago

1 hour ago

FIFA announces names of World Club Cup referees

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.