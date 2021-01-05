JPMorgan Chase, Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway to disband health venture

New York, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Haven, a joint venture of Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase formed three years ago to make US health care more affordable, announced on Monday it will disband.

The venture will end in February, Haven announced on its website, adding the three companies plan to "continue to collaborate informally to design programs tailored to address the specific needs of their own employee populations."