Juan Mata agrees new one-year deal at Man Utd

London, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Juan Mata has signed a new one-year deal with Manchester United to keep him at Old Trafford until June 2022, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

The 33-year-old Spain international joined from Chelsea in 2014 and has made 273 appearances for United, scoring 51 goals.

"Dubbed a magician on the pitch and a gentleman off it, Mata has become one of the most popular players in recent United history and he is highly respected by all of his team-mates," the club said in a statement.

"The World Cup winner's influence on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's young, improving squad is invaluable."