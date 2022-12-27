Jubilant Chinese plan trips abroad with Covid quarantines to end

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :People in China reacted with joy and rushed to plan trips overseas Tuesday after Beijing said it would scrap mandatory Covid quarantine for overseas arrivals that will end almost three years of self-imposed isolation.

In a snap move late Monday, China said from January 8 inbound travellers would no longer be required to quarantine on arrival.

"I felt like the epidemic is finally over," said Beijing office worker Fan Chengcheng, 27.

"The travel plans I made three years ago may now become a reality."Shanghai resident Ji Weihe said the move would make China "benefit the economy, peoples' lives and their desires to go out and travel".

Another Shanghai local, surnamed Du, said a swifter reopening may help the country reach herd immunity more quickly, adding that there was "no way to avoid" the virus now circulating in the eastern megacity.