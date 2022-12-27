UrduPoint.com

Jubilant Chinese Plan Trips As Inbound Covid Quarantine Set To End

Umer Jamshaid Published December 27, 2022 | 11:10 AM

Jubilant Chinese plan trips as inbound Covid quarantine set to end

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :People in China reacted with joy and rushed to book flights overseas Tuesday after Beijing said it would scrap mandatory Covid quarantine for overseas arrivals, ending almost three years of self-imposed isolation.

In a snap move late Monday, China said from January 8 inbound travellers would no longer be required to quarantine on arrival in a further unwinding of hardline coronavirus controls that had torpedoed its economy and sparked nationwide protests.

Cases have surged nationwide as key pillars of the containment policy have fallen away, with authorities acknowledging the outbreak is "impossible" to track and doing away with much-maligned official case tallies.

Beijing also narrowed the criteria by which Covid fatalities are counted last week, a move experts said would suppress the number of deaths attributable to the virus.

Still, Chinese social media users reacted with joy to the end of restrictions that have kept the country largely closed off to the outside world since March 2020.

One top-voted comment on the Weibo platform proclaimed: "It's over... spring is coming." "Preparing for my trip abroad!" wrote another user of the Twitter-like site.

A third wrote: "I hope the price of the return ticket doesn't rise again!" Online searches for flights abroad surged on the news, with travel platform Tongcheng seeing an 850 percent jump in searches and a tenfold jump in enquiries about visas, according to state media reports.

Rival platform Trip.com Group said the volume of searches for popular overseas destinations rose by 10 times year-on-year within half an hour of the announcement. Users were particularly keen on trips to Macau, Hong Kong, Japan, Thailand and South Korea.

The announcement effectively brought the curtain down on a zero-Covid regime of mass testing, strict lockdowns and long quarantines that has roiled supply chains and buffeted business engagement with the world's second-largest economy.

"The overwhelming view is just relief," said Tom Simpson, managing director for China at the China-Britain Business Council. "It brings an end to three years of very significant disruption."An uptick in international trade missions is now expected for next year, he told AFP, although the full resumption of business operations is likely to be "gradual" as airlines slowly bring more flights online and companies tweak their China strategies for 2023.

