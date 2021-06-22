UrduPoint.com
Judge Dismisses Bid To Detain Peru Presidential Hopeful Fujimori

Lima, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :A Peruvian judge on Monday dismissed a prosecutor's request for corruption-accused presidential hopeful Keiko Fujimori to be returned to preventive detention, even as the country awaits the outcome of June 6 elections in which she is vying for the top job.

Judge Victor Zuniga ruled "unfounded" a request by prosecutor Jose Domingo Perez for Fujimori's parole to be rescinded after she allegedly met a witness in her trial in violation of the conditions for her provisional freedom.

