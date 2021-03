(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dakar, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :A judge in Senegal's capital Dakar freed opposition leader Ousmane Sonko from detention Monday, his lawyers said, after his arrest provoked days of deadly clashes in the West African state.

Sonko was however formally charged with rape, and the police investigation into the allegation is set to continue.