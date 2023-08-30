Judging committee of King Abdulaziz international competition listens to recitations of 14 contestants

MAKKAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :The judging committee for the final qualifiers for the King Abdulaziz International Competition for the Memorization, Recitation, and Interpretation of the Holy Quran listened to 14 contestants this morning, during the 43rd edition of the event, and will listen to 10 more contestants in the evening.

This will bring the total number of contestants to 98. The evening will feature recitations by contestants representing different countries.

In the morning session, the contestants were from Sri Lanka, Ireland, Guinea Bissau, Bangladesh, Thailand, Tunisia, T�rkiye, Uganda, Serbia, Mozambique, Mauritius, Macedonia, Russia, and Libya.

The Ministry of Islamic Affairs lauded the exceptional recitations by the contestants during the final qualifiers of the competition, which covers five different categories. This edition of the competition witnessed the highest participation rate: 166 contestants from 117 countries. -