Judo family matriarch shares passion with next generation

(@FahadShabbir)

Toma, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Wakako Ueno raised three daughters to Olympic or World Championship glory and now the matriarch of Japan's most-decorated judo dynasty is passing on her passion to the next generation.

The 64-year-old puts around 10 children as young as seven through their paces in her tatami-mat dojo in the small town of Toma, more than 900 kilometres (560 miles) north of Tokyo on the island of Hokkaido.

Each session starts with the children sitting on their knees to recite the teachings of judo founder Jigoro Kano, who stares down at them from a small black-and-white portrait on the wall -- "judo is about harnessing your mental and physical strength in the most efficient way possible." But the coach says she wants to transmit the enjoyment of judo to the next generation. "Judo is fun. It's exciting. I want the children to experience that excitement," she told AFP.

Ueno fell in love with the sport 40 years ago, learning it from her late husband. She still remembers feeling "exhilarated when she was able to throw her opponent cleanly." But at that time, there were few female judokas around and she grew frustrated. "There were no women at all. So I practised with my husband but I had no chance of winning. I was upset." So, along with her husband, Wakako threw herself into preparing their eldest daughter Masae for international judo competition.

She would go on to win Gold at the 2004 and 2008 Olympics.

"I had no choice. Judo was the same as eating. It was part of our lives," said Masae, now 41 and working as a part-time judo coach in Tokyo.

Her father took the lead in her training and he took no prisoners.

She once had to stand in the middle of the tatami floor fighting against 10 boys one-by-one. Female judokas were rare at that time, so her training partners were almost always stronger boys.

"I had to keep pushing forward even if I was thrown by my opponents," said Masae, adding that her father's methods stripped some of the enjoyment out of the sport.

"He was strict so I have no memory of having fun doing judo. I did it because I had to!" she added, now able to laugh at the memory decades later.

Her sister Yoshie, who won bronze at the London 2012 Olympics, recalls similar brutality from her father, who would swing a bamboo sword while yelling at underperforming students.

"It was scary. Even if we wanted to run away, we couldn't," said the 36-year-old, now a national team coach.

But she nevertheless credits her upbringing with the family's astonishing success on the mat. "Judo education was ingrained in us at home. That's why we are who we are now," she told AFP.

"There aren't many families whose members all do judo. Maybe a father but rarely a mother as well."