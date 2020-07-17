'Judo therapy': martial art with healing power

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Judo is known for its killer throws and lightning-fast grappling moves but the sport has a lesser-known application popular in Japan: the ancient healing art of "judo therapy." Over its decades-long history, judo has branched into two areas. The "sappo" or "kill method" developed into the Olympic sport and the "kappo" or "resuscitation method" grew into the art of "judo therapy." Judokas use their knowledge of how joints, limbs and muscles move to defeat opponents but in "kappo", therapists attempt to speed up the body's natural healing mechanism to treat injuries that do not require surgery or hospital treatment.

"Simply put, we are specialists in things such as broken bones, dislocations, bruises and sprains," said Hiroyuki Mitsuhashi, an executive at the Japan Judo Therapist Association.

"Rather than performing surgery like in orthopaedics, we use our hands to heal," he told AFP.

More than 73,000 licensed judo therapists work at more than 50,000 clinics across Japan.

All of them are required to have some judo experience before becoming certified clinicians.

They are especially popular with student athletes and those suffering from the nagging pains of old injuries that conventional doctors would consider already healed.

Travel agent Yoshie Takahashi, 59, broke her right wrist in early January. She went to hospital but later X-rays showed her treatment had failed to align the fracture properly.

She ditched her specialist in favour of Mitsuhashi, who used judo therapy techniques to manipulate the joints and realign the bones correctly.

"I am much more comfortable here. I am feeling less pain," Takahashi said after a visit to Mitsuhashi's clinic where she received various treatments including dipping her wrist in a tub of warm water with ultrasound waves, a treatment said to accelerate healing.

"I think (judo therapists are) more patient-focused. They are well-educated and explain things fully until you understand," she said.