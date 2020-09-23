Judo Tokyo Grand Slam axed over virus

Tokyo, Sept 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Judo's Tokyo Grand Slam scheduled for December has been cancelled this year, the International Judo Federation said, citing "continued uncertainty" over the coronavirus pandemic.

"In light of the continued uncertainty still existing around the Covid-19 pandemic, along with considering the fact that Japan is the hosting country of the Olympic Games, the IJF needs to be extra cautious when planning events in Japan," the body said in a statement released late Tuesday.

"Given that there are already several IJF events, as well as many national competitions, which will take place from the beginning of 2021, it was agreed to cancel this Grand Slam, not postpone.

" The IJF said the Budapest Grand Slam scheduled for late October is still on the Calendar, though a final decision will be taken early next month by the Hungarian government.

The World Judo Masters in Qatar in January is also still expected to go ahead, the statement said.

Invented in Japan, judo was first introduced as an Olympic sport when Tokyo hosted the Games in 1964.

The sport is on the roster at next year's postponed Tokyo 2020 Games, with Japan hoping for a significant medal haul.