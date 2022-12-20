Judo World Masters competition kicks off in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM, Dec. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) --:The 11th edition of the annual Judo World Masters competition started here on Tuesday, witnessing 367 judokas from 58 countries and regions.

The top-ranked 36 judokas in each weight, including the reigning Olympic champions Akira Sone and Aaron Wolf from Japan and Georgia's Lasha Bekauri, are invited to the three-day world tour competition, organized by the International Judo Federation (IJF).

The French delegation is the largest, with 26 judokas, while host Israel has 23 judokas. China has sent five judokas to the competition.