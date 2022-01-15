Julien named Canadian Olympic coach after NHL exit

Montreal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Claude Julien, who won a Stanley Cup in 19 seasons as a National Hockey League coach, was named Friday as coach of the Canadian team for the Beijing Winter Olmpics.

The move and the selection of 21-year NHL player Shane Doan as general manager of the Canadian Olympic squad comes in the wake of last month's decision by the NHL to skip the Games in China due to postponements caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

More than 100 NHL contests have been delayed as a result of virus issues, with plans to reschedule many of them during the February break that was to have allowed players to compete at Beijing.

Julien, 61, was an assistant coach on Canada's 2014 Olympic championship team and Team Canada's title-winning side in the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

Julien guided the Boston Bruins to the 2011 Stanley Cup crown and was named the NHL's 2009 Coach of the Year with Boston. His NHL record is 667-455 with 10 drawn and 152 overtime losses with Boston, Montreal and New Jersey. His most recent stint ended when he was fired by Montreal last February.

Doan, 45, played on world championship teams for Canada in 2003 and 2007 and was a 2006 Olympian. He spent his entire career with the Arizona Coyotes franchise before retiring in 2017.

Doan rejoined the club a year ago as chief development officer and served as an assistant general manager for Canada's 2021 world championship squad.

"We're excited to announce our experienced management group and coaching staff," Hockey Canada chief executive officer Tom Renney said.

"With less than a month until the men's tournament gets underway at the Olympics, we're excited to continue working with the entire staff as it prepares to represent Canada and build a roster that Canadians can support as it looks to bring home an Olympic gold medal."The roster would be revealed, Hockey Canada said, "in the coming weeks."After NHL talent brought home gold from three of the prior four Olympics, Canada took the bronze medal with a non-NHL squad at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics behind the champion Olympic Athletes from Russia and runner-up Germany.