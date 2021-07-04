UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

July 10 Last Date To Send Entries For Sarangi Talent Hunt Contest Season 5

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 03:00 PM

July 10 last date to send entries for Sarangi Talent Hunt contest Season 5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Sarangi Talent Hunt platform has announced a singing competition titled "Serena Sarangi Star Season 5" for which entries would be accepted till July 10.

Sarangi is a singing talent hunt platform which has discovered some unique and wonderful voices from across the country.

The platform invited emerging interested singers and citizens to be part of the journey by submitting a video showcasing your vocal skills, for the chance to become Sarangi Star Season 5.

Sarangi music initiative, launched in October 2017, was a part of local Hotel's Cultural Diplomacy Initiative which was aimed to project and promote the cultural heritage of Pakistan by encouraging young talent and giving them an opportunity to become the nation's rising star.

Through engaging social media, the music competition has received tremendous response over the years from across the country and an incredible pool of talented singers and musicians has been identified and given opportunities.

/778

Related Topics

Pakistan Music Social Media Hotel Young July October 2017 From

Recent Stories

Healthcare an ideal jumping-off point for Artifici ..

36 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate US President on Independe ..

2 hours ago

ADEK becomes first international entity licensed f ..

2 hours ago

World’s first Warner Bros. themed hotel on track ..

2 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

4 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.