July 10 last date to send entries for Sarangi Talent Hunt contest Season 5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Sarangi Talent Hunt platform has announced a singing competition titled "Serena Sarangi Star Season 5" for which entries would be accepted till July 10.

Sarangi is a singing talent hunt platform which has discovered some unique and wonderful voices from across the country.

The platform invited emerging interested singers and citizens to be part of the journey by submitting a video showcasing your vocal skills, for the chance to become Sarangi Star Season 5.

Sarangi music initiative, launched in October 2017, was a part of local Hotel's Cultural Diplomacy Initiative which was aimed to project and promote the cultural heritage of Pakistan by encouraging young talent and giving them an opportunity to become the nation's rising star.

Through engaging social media, the music competition has received tremendous response over the years from across the country and an incredible pool of talented singers and musicians has been identified and given opportunities.

