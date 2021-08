(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :The month of July was the hottest month ever recorded, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said Friday.

"July is typically the world's warmest month of the year, but July 2021 outdid itself as the hottest July and month ever recorded," NOAA administrator Rick Spinrad said.