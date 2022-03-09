UrduPoint.com

Jumbo In Paris-Nice Stranglehold, Pedersen Resists For Stage Win

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Jumbo in Paris-Nice stranglehold, Pedersen resists for stage win

DunlePalestel, France, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Danish rider Mads Pedersen, the 2019 world champion, won a sprint finish to take the third stage of the Paris-Nice on Tuesday and consolidate fourth place overall in the highly competitive eight day race.

But for a third day Dutch team Jumbo set the kind of relentlessly high pace that has given them top three in the overall standings and exposed fitness levels of anyone not on full form.

Jumbo new recruit Christophe Laporte is in the yellow jersey with a one second lead over Wout van Aert with Jumbo leader Primoz Roglic in third at 09sec.

Roglic is a three time Vuelta a Espana winner, while Van Aert won three stages, a sprint, a time-trial and a mountain slog, on the last Tour de France.

In their yellow and black lycra tunics Jumbo sat at the front of the peloton setting their unrelenting high tempo, just as they did throughout the 2020 Tour de France that ended in a last day meltdown for Roglic.

The closest real rival is Russia's Alexandr Vlasov at 39sec, with Ineos pair Adam Yates and Dani Martinez waiting for the mountains on Thursday and Saturday to show their hand.

The pace was such that Dutch sprinter Fabio Jakobsen, who won Monday's second stage, was far from alone when he was dropped by the peloton led by Jumbo 20 kilometres from the finish.

Powerfully built Trek rider Pedersen, 26, held off French sprinter Bryan Coquard in the finale with Jumbo's multi-talented Van Aert coming third.

Pedersen said the win showed he was on the kind of form needed in the upcoming one-day classics.

"It's my first WorldTour win in a long time and it's really nice to start out well. This is a good direction for the Classics coming up in a few weeks," he said.

Wednesday's stage is a 13.4-kilometre time trial from Domerat to Montlucon culminating in a steep finish.

Related Topics

World Russia France Nice Van Lead Bryan 2019 2020 From Top Race Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

One more tested positive for corona in Balochistan ..

One more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

1 hour ago
 PTI to overcome situation in wake of no-trust moti ..

PTI to overcome situation in wake of no-trust motion: Imran Ismail

1 hour ago
 Opposition playing tactics to get NRO: Senator

Opposition playing tactics to get NRO: Senator

1 hour ago
 Public well aware of opposition's drama of no conf ..

Public well aware of opposition's drama of no confidence motion: Asad Umer

2 hours ago
 Oil prices surge as US bans Russian oil imports

Oil prices surge as US bans Russian oil imports

2 hours ago
 5 martyred, 19 injured in Sibi blast

5 martyred, 19 injured in Sibi blast

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>