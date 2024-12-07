Junaid Jamshed Death Anniversary Observed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 07, 2024 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) The eighth death anniversary of popular Pakistani singer-turned-Naat khawan, Junaid Jamshed, was observed here and across the country on Saturday.
Junaid Jamshed died on this day in 2016, along with his wife and 45 others in a plane crash near Havelian.
He graduated in mechanical engineering in 1990 and joined PAF as a civilian contractor and moved on to a short-lived career in aeronautical engineering.
Junaid formed a pop music band 'Vital Signs' and had also led it as the lead vocalist.
Vital Signs gained immense worldwide popularity during the 1990s, with their songs like Aitebaar, Goray Rang Ka Zamana, Dil Dil Pakistan and Sanwali Saloni.
According to BBC, people from 155 countries/territories voted in the most favourite songs' poll. "Dil Dil Pakistan" was ranked third among the top 10 songs.
At the peak of his successful career of 15 years, Junaid quit the music industry in 2004 to reconnect to his Islamic faith.
