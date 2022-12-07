ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :The sixth death anniversary of legendary singer-turned-preacher Junaid Jamshed was observed on Wednesday as his fans remembered him.

Popular recording artist, television personality, fashion designer, occasional actor, singer-songwriter and preacher left his fans on Dec 7 in 2016 in a plane crash when he was returning to Islamabad after a preaching mission from Chitral.

Junaid Jamshed was a person of high caliber and good nature. He was successful in all fields he adopted and will always be remembered as a charismatic personality, said Ayub Jamali, Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) while talking to APP.

Jamshed first gained nationwide prominence and international recognition as group 'Vital Signs' vocalist in 1987 with the album, Vital Signs 1, included the singles "Dil Dil Pakistan", and "Tum Mil Gaye", the commercial success of Vital Signs' first album helped develop Pakistan's rock music industry.

After graduating with a degree in engineering from the University of Engineering and Technology in Lahore, Jamshed briefly worked as a civilian contractor and engineer for the Pakistan Air Force before focusing on a musical career.

In 2004, Jamshed left both his engineering and music careers and focused on his religious activities for islam and reciting Naats on tv and releasing them on CD's. Jamshed also owned a popular clothing brand that has several outlets throughout Pakistan and some abroad.