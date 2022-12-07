UrduPoint.com

Junaid Jamshed's 6th Death Anniversary Observed

Faizan Hashmi Published December 07, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Junaid Jamshed's 6th death anniversary observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :The sixth death anniversary of legendary singer-turned-preacher Junaid Jamshed was observed on Wednesday as his fans remembered him.

Popular recording artist, television personality, fashion designer, occasional actor, singer-songwriter and preacher left his fans on Dec 7 in 2016 in a plane crash when he was returning to Islamabad after a preaching mission from Chitral.

Junaid Jamshed was a person of high caliber and good nature. He was successful in all fields he adopted and will always be remembered as a charismatic personality, said Ayub Jamali, Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) while talking to APP.

Jamshed first gained nationwide prominence and international recognition as group 'Vital Signs' vocalist in 1987 with the album, Vital Signs 1, included the singles "Dil Dil Pakistan", and "Tum Mil Gaye", the commercial success of Vital Signs' first album helped develop Pakistan's rock music industry.

After graduating with a degree in engineering from the University of Engineering and Technology in Lahore, Jamshed briefly worked as a civilian contractor and engineer for the Pakistan Air Force before focusing on a musical career.

In 2004, Jamshed left both his engineering and music careers and focused on his religious activities for islam and reciting Naats on tv and releasing them on CD's. Jamshed also owned a popular clothing brand that has several outlets throughout Pakistan and some abroad.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Music Junaid Jamshed Chitral Jamshed University Of Engineering And Technology 2016 TV All From Industry

Recent Stories

PITB Develops 500+ Websites for various Punjab Gov ..

PITB Develops 500+ Websites for various Punjab Government Departments

2 hours ago
 Imran Riaz comes down hard upon PML-Q leader Chaud ..

Imran Riaz comes down hard upon PML-Q leader Chaudhary Moonis Elahi on Twitter

3 hours ago
 PM urges world to take note of rising religious ha ..

PM urges world to take note of rising religious hatred in India

3 hours ago
 LHC disposes of contempt plea against Asad Umar

LHC disposes of contempt plea against Asad Umar

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th Dec ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th December 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.