UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Junqueras: Catalan Separatist In Dock Who Became Lawmaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 09:00 AM

Junqueras: Catalan separatist in dock who became lawmaker

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :A lot can happen in four months. Not content with sitting through a sensitive trial as the main defendant, Catalonia's former separatist vice-president Oriol Junqueras also got himself elected to the national and European parliaments.

Broadcast live on television since it started on February 12, the trial in Madrid over a failed bid to prise Catalonia from Spain in October 2017 is scheduled to end on Wednesday with a sentence expected in the autumn.

One of 12 separatists in the dock, Junqueras faces up to 25 years in prison for rebellion and misuse of public funds, the heaviest sentence.

Behind bars since November 2017 after choosing to remain in Spain rather than escape following Catalonia's failed declaration of independence, the trial propelled the lifelong supporter of secession back into the spotlight.

"If at any time I put a bit of passion into my explanations, please understand," the 50-year-old told Spain's Supreme Court in February.

"It's because they've not been letting me speak for a year and a half and I need to express myself, given how much I like talking," he said before launching into a passionate defence for 90 minutes.

Another way of expressing himself was standing in a general election on April 28 and being voted to Spain's lower house along with three other defendants who are also in jail. They were all subsequently suspended from parliament.

But that wasn't the end. On May 26, Junqueras was elected to the European Parliament and hopes to keep that post, though how that will happen remains to be seen.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Parliament Jail Madrid Independence Spain February April May October November 2017 Post TV All From Election 2018

Recent Stories

Operating companies in Ras Al Khor reach 1,765, sa ..

47 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Germany's FM

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives business representative ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives business representative ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets German Minister of Economy

1 hour ago

Vietnam jails shipbuilding executive in graft crac ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.