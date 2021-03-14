UrduPoint.com
Junta Declares Martial Law In Two Myanmar Townships: State Media

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 09:50 PM

Yangon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Myanmar's junta declared martial law over two townships in its largest city Yangon on Sunday night, state-run media reported.

The announcement -- which will impose "judicial martial law" on Hlaing Tharyar and neighbouring Shwepyitha townships -- comes after the area saw at least 15 killed in crackdowns by security forces against anti-coup protesters on Sunday.

The junta "gives administrative and judicial martial law power to the Yangon regional commander to practice (in Hlaing Tharyar and Shwepyitha townships)... to perform security, maintain the rule of law and tranquillity more effectively," said an announcer on state-run television news.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

