Junta-led Burkina and Mali warn against military intervention in Niger

Niamey, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Junta-led Burkina Faso and Mali warned Monday that any military intervention in Niger to restore deposed President Mohamed Bazoum would be considered a "declaration of war against their two countries.

The warning from Niger's military-ruled neighbours came a day after West African leaders, supported by their Western partners, threatened to use "force" to reinstate the democratically elected Bazoum and slapped financial sanctions on the putschists.

In a joint statement, the governments of Burkina Faso and Mali warned that "any military intervention against Niger would be tantamount to a declaration of war against Burkina Faso and Mali".

They said the "disastrous consequences of a military intervention in Niger... could destabilize the entire region".

The two also said they "refuse to apply" the "illegal, illegitimate, and inhumane sanctions against the people and authorities of Niger".

At an emergency summit on Sunday, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) demanded that Bazoum be reinstated within a week, failing which it would take "all measures" to restore constitutional order.

"Such measures may include the use of force for this effect," it said in a statement.

The bloc also slapped financial sanctions on the junta leaders and the country, freezing "all commercial and financial transactions" between member states and Niger, one of the world's poorest nations, which often ranks last on the UN's Human Development Index.

Pressure to push the perpetrators of the July 26 coup to quickly restore constitutional order is building from Western and African partners in Niger.