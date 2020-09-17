UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Junta Says Mali Faces 'total Embargo' From W.African Countries

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 12:40 AM

Junta says Mali faces 'total embargo' from W.African countries

Bamako, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :The military junta that seized power in Mali last month said Wednesday that the country could face a "total embargo" from West African countries if it does not quickly appoint civilian leaders.

The 15-nation Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) imposed sanctions on Mali after the August 18 coup in a bid to push the junta to return the nation to civilian rule.

The putschists, who have vowed to hold fresh elections, on Wednesday appointed officials to lead the fragile country through the transition, spokesman Colonel Ismael Wague said.

When asked about the sticking point in negotiations between the junta and ECOWAS -- whether soldiers or civilians will run the transition government -- Wague said "all options are on the table".

West African leaders met with the junta's leader, Colonel Assimi Goita, for talks on the issue in Ghana on Tuesday.

ECOWAS called for a civilian-led transition government to be installed in Mali "in days", and said the bloc would lift its sanctions -- which include closed borders and a ban on trade and financial flows -- once the change has been made.

The junta had asked ECOWAS to "give them some time" to carry out necessary consultations, Wague said at the Kati military camp outside the capital Bamako.

The spokesman made clear that the junta would prefer the transition be run by the military, and claimed that was also the preference of the majority of Malians following meetings with political parties and civil society groups last week.

ECOWAS had previously demanded that the transition last no more than 12 months, but has relented to the junta's request for 18 months.

"They even said that, for the moment, the sanctions are not yet severe," Wague said.

But if the junta insists on a military-led transition, "they are capable of imposing a total embargo, that is to say totally closing the borders -- nothing comes in, nothing goes out and we will suffocate quickly," he added.

Two days after the coup, ECOWAS stopped financial and commercial trade with Mali, except for basic necessities, drugs, equipment to fight coronavirus, fuel and electricity.

The sanctions could bite in the poor country already facing a severe economic downturn as well as a simmering jihadist insurgency and chronic inter-ethnic violence.

It was these state failures that provoked people into the streets earlier this year, with months of protests and unrest building up to the military arresting the country's leaders and seizing control.

Related Topics

Electricity Poor Drugs Civil Society Mali Kati Bamako Lead Ghana August All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pandemic Risks Decade of Progress on Health, Educa ..

30 minutes ago

US Holds Talks With Singapore on Terror Threat, So ..

16 minutes ago

Assailants kill man, took body with them

16 minutes ago

Parliament building illuminated to observe patient ..

16 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts further 93,682 COVID-19 t ..

2 hours ago

Coronavirus: latest global developments

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.