San José, United States, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Fallen biotech star Elizabeth Holmes was in court Tuesday as jury selection began for her fraud trial in a case that rocked Silicon Valley.

Dressed in her trademark black clothing and wearing a blue mask due to the pandemic, the founder of the former high-flying startup Theranos took in the proceedings from a seat at the defense table in the Federal courtroom in San Jose, California.

Holmes, 37, was a tech world celebrity whose multibillion Dollar start-up looked set to revolutionize medical testing before it crashed and burned in a blaze of fraud claims.

She and former Theranos chief operating officer Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, whom she dated for a time, are charged with conspiring to swindle Theranos investors and customers.

Holmes and Balwani are having separate trials, and recently disclosed documents indicate she plans to contend that she was abused and controlled by her former business partner.

Holmes's attorney Kevin Downey asked whether anyone in the jury pool had experience with "abuse by an intimate partner," signaling the possibility the defense plans to raise the issue.

Meanwhile, prosecutor Jeffrey Schenk of the US Attorney's Office asked whether anyone had experiences with medical professionals that might skew their testimony in court.

Holmes faces charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud that, if found guilty, could see her jailed for up to 20 years.

US district court judge Edward Davila expected to whittle down potential jurors before seating a panel of 12 who will be entrusted to decide Holmes's fate in a trial likely to last at least 13 weeks.

Through the morning, juror after juror told of seeing either a news article, documentary, book, or headline about the Theranos saga.

Davila pressed each person regarding whether they could still weigh the evidence without bias, getting assurances that would be the case.