UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jury Sworn In For George Floyd Murder Trial

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 07:50 PM

Jury sworn in for George Floyd murder trial

Minneapolis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :A jury was sworn in on Monday for the high-profile trial of the white police officer facing murder and manslaughter charges for the death of George Floyd.

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill swore in the 12 jurors and two alternates in a heavily guarded Minneapolis courtroom.

Former police officer Derek Chauvin faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted of second-degree murder for Floyd's May 25, 2020 death, which sparked anti-racism protests around the world.

Related Topics

Murder World Police George Minneapolis May 2020

Recent Stories

Ajman Executive Council discusses Ajman’s 2020 s ..

26 minutes ago

President Pakistan People's Party Women's wing Far ..

56 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Bararah Mosque

1 hour ago

Oman reports 796 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Dubai Chamber discusses investment opportunities w ..

2 hours ago

Weak economy will lead to national security erosio ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.