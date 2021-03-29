Jury sworn in for George Floyd murder trial

Minneapolis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :A jury was sworn in on Monday for the high-profile trial of the white police officer facing murder and manslaughter charges for the death of George Floyd.

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill swore in the 12 jurors and two alternates in a heavily guarded Minneapolis courtroom.

Former police officer Derek Chauvin faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted of second-degree murder for Floyd's May 25, 2020 death, which sparked anti-racism protests around the world.