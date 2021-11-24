Jury takes case of white men charged with slaying of Black man in Georgia

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :A jury began deliberations on Tuesday in the racially charged case of three white men accused of murder in the southern US state of Georgia for shooting dead a Black man after chasing him in their pickup trucks.

Gregory McMichael, 65, a retired police officer; his son Travis, 35; and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, are facing murder and other charges for the February 2020 shooting of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery.

"Start your deliberations with an open mind," Judge Timothy Walmsley told the predominantly white jury. "Each of you must decide this case for yourself." A graphic video of the shooting of the unarmed Arbery went viral on social media and added fuel to last year's protests against racial injustice sparked by the murder of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, by a white police officer in Minnesota.

The defendants have said they suspected Arbery was a burglar who had been active in their neighborhood and invoked a since-repealed state law that allows ordinary citizens to make arrests.

But chief prosecutor Linda Dunikoski said they had no justification for trying to detain Arbery and never told him they were trying to arrest him as he jogged through their Satilla Shores neighborhood on a Sunday afternoon.

"You can't make a citizen's arrest because somebody's running down the street," Dunikoski said in her final statement on Tuesday.

"This isn't the Wild West," she said. "You can't just stop someone in the United States of America.

People are free here." The prosecutor said the McMichaels, who were armed with a shotgun and a handgun, and Bryan didn't see Arbery commit any crime that day but "chose to confront him." "He was trying to get away from these strangers who were yelling at him, threatening to kill him," Dunikoski said. "And then they killed him." The jury was shown video during the month-long trial of the McMichaels pursuing Arbery in their truck, and Bryan chasing him in his own vehicle while filming the scene on his cell phone.

At one point, Arbery attempts to run around the front of the McMichaels' stopped truck.

Travis McMichael, who had gotten out of the vehicle, opens fire with a 12-gauge shotgun. A wounded Arbery is seen struggling with McMichael before being killed by another shot.

Jason Sheffield, Travis McMichael's attorney, said his client had reason to believe Arbery was responsible for the burglaries in the area and he had seen him at night 11 days earlier in a house on the street under construction.

He said Arbery grabbed McMichael's shotgun during the fatal confrontation, and his client was defending himself.

Dunikoski, the prosecutor, rejected that argument saying "you can't claim self-defense if you are the unjustified initial aggressor."There is only one Black juror on the 12-member jury hearing the case, although about 25 percent of the 85,000 residents of Glynn County, where the trial is taking place, are Black.