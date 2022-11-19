Justice Dept to appoint independent prosecutor for Trump probes

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :US Attorney General Merrick Garland plans to appoint an independent prosecutor on Friday to oversee the Justice Department investigations into former president Donald Trump.

The Wall Street Journal and other US media said Garland would announce the name of the special counsel at a press conference on Friday afternoon.

Trump, who announced plans this week to run for president again in 2024, is the target of multiple Justice Department probes.

He is being investigated for his role in last year's US Capitol attack, his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, and the stashing of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence.