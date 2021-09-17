Justin Trudeau: liberal star shines less bright

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ottawa, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Justin Trudeau believed his adept response to the pandemic would help him handily win re-election as prime minister, but going into Monday's Canadian ballot he suddenly finds himself fighting for his political survival.

The first-born son of the late prime minister Pierre Trudeau had swept to power in a landslide in 2015, with a mop of dark curly hair and confident swagger, jumping into crowds to take selfies with adoring young fans.

Six years later, at 49, he has faced a barrage of criticism on the campaign trail, and even threats.

After doling out hundreds of billions of Dollars in Covid aid to workers and businesses, Trudeau triggered the snap election seeking to regain the majority in parliament he'd lost in 2019.

But instead the Liberal prime minister finds himself in a horse race with rookie Tory leader Erin O'Toole.

"He's gone from golden boy to veteran pugilist throwing whatever punches are necessary to stay in the ring," said pollster and former political strategist Tim Powers.

"The scars of leadership are mounting and it's obviously impacted his disposition and desire to win, and now requires more of a ruthlessness as opposed to a hopefulness," he told AFP.

The world watched with interest, even admiration, as Trudeau proclaimed in 2015 after almost a decade of Tory rule: "Canada is back!" "Why can't he be our president?" shouted a Rolling Stone magazine cover from the United States featuring Trudeau.

Now, fatigue with his administration is palpable.

Past scandals have re-emerged, including his firing of Canada's first indigenous attorney general for accusing Trudeau of meddling in the bribery prosecution of engineering giant SNC-Lavalin.

Combined with missed high expectations, these have plunged the Liberal leader's popularity.

And he's been dogged at rallies by protestors he described as "anti-vaxxer mobs," some of whom threw stones at the prime minister.

There has also been pushback over the timing of Trudeau's call for an election, only 18 months after the last vote and just as the nation emerges from pandemic lockdowns.

"This is an election that is going to determine the government that will be taking really big decisions for Canadians in the coming weeks and months, not two years from now when the next scheduled election was supposed to be," Trudeau said this week, addressing the backlash.

He highlighted "stark" policy differences between his party and rival parties on mandatory vaccinations, child care and the environment, and emphasized the need for a new mandate to steer Canada's pandemic exit.

But he has been unable to rekindle the spark of his 2015 campaign, which had not been seen in Canadian politics since the "Trudeaumania" that hailed his father's entry into politics a half century earlier.

"The enthusiasm and excitement that greeted Trudeau's 2015 victory has vanished," said University of British Columbia politics professor Max Cameron.

"Whether it's climate change or reconciliation with indigenous peoples, for example, Trudeau has been less transformational than I think many people had hoped," he explained.