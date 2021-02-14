UrduPoint.com
Justin Turner Will Return To Dodgers With A Two-year Deal

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 10:10 AM

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :All-star third baseman Justin Turner says he is returning to the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 36-year-old free agent made the announcement Saturday on his social media Twitter account.

"Lettts gooo run it back @Dodgers fans!!!" he tweeted.

Turner became a free agent when his $64 million, four-year contract expired after the Dodgers won the Major League Baseball championship in October.

The US media reported that his new deal is for two years and worth $34 million with an option for a third year. He also received an $8 million signing bonus, the Los Angeles Times said.

Turner, who grew up in the Los Angeles area, helped the Dodgers capture their first World Series title in 30 years as they beat the Tampa Bay Rays in six games.

Turner became embroiled in controversy in the late innings of the Dodgers series clincher when it was discovered he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

He was taken out of the game in the eighth inning and wasn't initially on the field to celebrate the win with his teammates.

But Turner re-entered the field while the players and their family members took pictures with the World Series trophy. He mingled with the others for several minutes which drew the ire of baseball fans watching on television and MLB officials.

The league looked into the matter but eventually decided not to penalize him.

