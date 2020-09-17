UrduPoint.com
Juve Manager Pirlo Gets Coaching Licence In Time For New Season

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 12:30 AM

Milan, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Andrea Pirlo has been awarded his coaching licence just days before Juventus open their bid for a 10th consecutive Serie A title, the Italian Football Federation announced on Wednesday.

Former Italy and Juventus star Pirlo was promoted to the top job in Turin last month just a week after being appointed coach of their under-23 side.

The 41-year-old, who also played for both AC Milan and Inter Milan, was among a group of recipients of the UEFA Pro licence along with former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Thiago Motta, who briefly coached Serie A club Genoa last year.

Italy's 2006 World Cup winner Luca Toni also received the licence along with Vincenzo Italiano, coach of newly promoted Serie A side Spezia Calcio, and former Sierra Leone international Mohamed Kallon.

Pirlo received 107 out of 110 after his oral validation of his 30-page thesis, entitled "The football that I would like".

Divided into three parts -- offensive phase, defensive phase, transitions -- the thesis has been published on the FIGC website.

His introduction cites "the teams that inspired me in shaping my idea of football".

These include the Barcelona of Johan Cruyff and Pep Guardiola, Louis van Gaal's Ajax, Carlo Ancelotti's AC Milan and Antonio Conte's Juventus.

Juventus open their campaign at home against Sampdoria on Sunday.

