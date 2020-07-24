UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Juve Miss Chance To Seal Title With Udinese Defeat

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 02:10 AM

Juve miss chance to seal title with Udinese defeat

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Juventus fell to a shock 2-1 defeat at Udinese on Thursday to miss the chance to seal the Serie A title for the ninth time in a row.

Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt had put the defending champions ahead three minutes before the break in Udine.

But a diving Ilija Nestorovski header seven minutes after the break got Udinese level with Seko Fofana scoring the winner in injury time.

Juventus remain six points ahead of second-placed Atalanta with three games left to play, and have another chance to seal the title for the 36th time at home against 14th-placed Sampdoria on Sunday.

Udinese earned a precious three points to move up to 15th position.

Lazio, 11 points behind Juventus in fourth, play at Cagliari later on Thursday.

Related Topics

Udine Cagliari Sunday Juventus

Recent Stories

French Space Agency hails launch of &#039;Hope Pro ..

26 minutes ago

Public Prosecution takes legal action against 102 ..

1 hour ago

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu D ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi on track to becoming completely ‘Go Sa ..

2 hours ago

Dalic to stay on as Croatia coach for 2022 World C ..

23 minutes ago

US Tries to Push Competitors, Including Huawei, Fr ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.