Juventus Bid Farewell To Vice President Pavel Nedved

Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Juventus bid farewell to Vice President Pavel Nedved

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Following his resignation in November, Juventus on Tuesday said goodbye to Pavel Nedved, who is a former midfielder and then the Italian club's vice-president.

"Pavel Nedved and Maurizio Arrivabene, from tomorrow, Wednesday, 18 January 2023, will no longer be members of the Juventus Board of Directors. Their farewell, after their resignations on November 28, 2022, takes effect with the appointment of the new Board," Juventus said in a statement and thanked both Nedved and Arrivabene for their services as the Turin club's executives.

The entire board of Juventus, including Nedved and ex-chair Andrea Agnelli, previously resigned in November over charges of false accounting.

The decision came following an extraordinary meeting after hearing from independent accounting experts, the club said in a statement.

After a mass exodus of the Italian football club's executives under a cloud, Gianluca Ferrero, an Italian businessman, was appointed the new chairman of Juventus, it said.

The new board of directors will be confirmed in a meeting scheduled for Jan. 18.

During the 2021-2022 season, Juventus posted losses of €254.3 million ($256.95 million), the largest recorded loss in Serie A history.

One of the important players of his generation, Nedved left Sparta Prague in 1996 to play for Italian clubs Lazio and Juventus, respectively. Nedved, 50, was a Juventus midfielder from 2001-2009 until his retirement from the game.

The ex-Czech Republic star amassed 327 appearances to tally 65 goals and 81 assists for Juventus, where he won back-to-back Italian Serie A titles in 2002 and 2003. As an individual, Nedved won the 2003 Ballon d'Or award. After he hung up his boots in 2009, Nedved joined Juventus' Board of Directors in 2010 and became the Vice President of the same club in 2015.

