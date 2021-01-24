Juventus defender De Ligt recovers from coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Juventus defender Matthijs De Ligt has recovered from coronavirus, the Italian champions confirmed on Saturday.

The Dutch international tested positive on January 8, three days after team-mates Alex Sandro and Juan Cuadrado.

De Ligt returned "two Covid-19 swabs with negative results," the team said in a statement.

"Therefore, the player has recovered and is no longer subjected to the isolation regime."De Ligt will be included in the squad list for Sunday's game at home against Bologna.

Cuadrado has also recovered and played in their Italian Super Cup triumph over Napoli during the week.