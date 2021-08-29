Juventus lose first post-Ronaldo match 1-0 to Empoli

Turin, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Juventus slumped to a shock 1-0 home defeat to promoted Empoli in Serie A on Saturday in their first match of the post-Cristiano Ronaldo era.

Leonardo Mancuso's strike mid-way through the first half at the Allianz Stadium was enough for a surprise win for the Tuscan team which left Juve with just one point from their opening two games.

Superstar forward Ronaldo left Juve on Friday before signing for Manchester United in a move that shocked European football.