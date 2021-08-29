UrduPoint.com

Juventus Lose First Post-Ronaldo Match 1-0 To Empoli

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 02:00 AM

Juventus lose first post-Ronaldo match 1-0 to Empoli

Turin, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Juventus slumped to a shock 1-0 home defeat to promoted Empoli in Serie A on Saturday in their first match of the post-Cristiano Ronaldo era.

Leonardo Mancuso's strike mid-way through the first half at the Allianz Stadium was enough for a surprise win for the Tuscan team which left Juve with just one point from their opening two games.

Superstar forward Ronaldo left Juve on Friday before signing for Manchester United in a move that shocked European football.

Related Topics

Football Manchester United From Juventus

Recent Stories

DEWA installs 15 EV Green Charger stations at Expo ..

DEWA installs 15 EV Green Charger stations at Expo 2020 Dubai

46 minutes ago
 Minister of Climate Change and Environment tours T ..

Minister of Climate Change and Environment tours Trans Emirates Livestock Tradin ..

1 hour ago
 UAE announces opening of tourist visas to vaccinat ..

UAE announces opening of tourist visas to vaccinated people from all countries

2 hours ago
 Moscow Comfortable With Building Relations With Ne ..

Moscow Comfortable With Building Relations With New Afghan Authorities - Kabulov

2 hours ago
 Italy lifts quarantine on vaccinated British visit ..

Italy lifts quarantine on vaccinated British visitors

2 hours ago
 Peace in Afghanistan existential issue for Pakista ..

Peace in Afghanistan existential issue for Pakistan: Dr Moeed

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.