UrduPoint.com

Juventus President Andrea Agnelli, Entire Board Resign

Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli, entire board resign

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :The entire board of directors at Juventus including president Andrea Agnelli have resigned over charges of false accounting, the Italian football club said.

The decision came following an extraordinary meeting after accounting opinions from independent experts were obtained, the club said in a statement on Monday.

"The Board of Directors, considering the focus and relevance of the pending legal and technical-accounting issues, have deemed it in the best interest to recommend that Juventus adopt a new Board of Directors to deal with these issues," the statement read.

Under Agnelli's term, which began in 2010, Juventus won nine Serie A titles in a row until the 2019-20 season. The new board of directors will be confirmed in a meeting scheduled for Jan. 18 and Maurizio Scanavino will be the general manager until then.

During the 2021-2022 season, Juventus posted losses of €254.3 million ($256.95 million), the largest recorded loss in Serie A history. The club currently hold third position in Serie A, 10 points behind leaders Napoli.

Related Topics

Football From Best Juventus Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Malaysia agree to continue dialogue on m ..

Pakistan, Malaysia agree to continue dialogue on mutual areas of collaboration

33 minutes ago
 LCCI Delegation calls on Governor Punjab

LCCI Delegation calls on Governor Punjab

1 hour ago
 Nation excited for historic Test series b/w Pakist ..

Nation excited for historic Test series b/w Pakistan, England after 17 years: Ma ..

2 hours ago
 Swati's physical remand extended for another four ..

Swati's physical remand extended for another four days

2 hours ago
 Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar arrives in Kab ..

Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar arrives in Kabul

3 hours ago
 Style and Elegance Now at Your Fingertips with viv ..

Style and Elegance Now at Your Fingertips with vivo Y35

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.