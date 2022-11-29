Juventus president Andrea Agnelli, entire board resign

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :The entire board of directors at Juventus including president Andrea Agnelli have resigned over charges of false accounting, the Italian football club said.

The decision came following an extraordinary meeting after accounting opinions from independent experts were obtained, the club said in a statement on Monday.

"The Board of Directors, considering the focus and relevance of the pending legal and technical-accounting issues, have deemed it in the best interest to recommend that Juventus adopt a new Board of Directors to deal with these issues," the statement read.

Under Agnelli's term, which began in 2010, Juventus won nine Serie A titles in a row until the 2019-20 season. The new board of directors will be confirmed in a meeting scheduled for Jan. 18 and Maurizio Scanavino will be the general manager until then.

During the 2021-2022 season, Juventus posted losses of €254.3 million ($256.95 million), the largest recorded loss in Serie A history. The club currently hold third position in Serie A, 10 points behind leaders Napoli.