Juventus sack coach Maurizio Sarri

Milan, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Juventus sacked coach Maurizio Sarri on Saturday after the Italian club's Champions League last 16 exit to Lyon.

Despite Cristiano Ronaldo's double in a home 2-1 win on Friday, Juve fell 2-2 on aggregate to the French club, ending their quest for a title they last won in 1996.

"Maurizio Sarri has been relieved of his post as coach of the first team," the nine-time reigning Serie A champions said in a statement.