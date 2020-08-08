UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Juventus Sack Coach Maurizio Sarri

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 06:20 PM

Juventus sack coach Maurizio Sarri

Milan, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Juventus sacked coach Maurizio Sarri on Saturday after the Italian club's Champions League last 16 exit to Lyon.

Despite Cristiano Ronaldo's double in a home 2-1 win on Friday, Juve fell 2-2 on aggregate to the French club, ending their quest for a title they last won in 1996.

"Maurizio Sarri has been relieved of his post as coach of the first team," the nine-time reigning Serie A champions said in a statement.

Related Topics

Lyon Post Coach Juventus

Recent Stories

Sharjah FDI Office webinar to guide businesses on ..

9 minutes ago

Dubai Design District launches d3 Architecture Fes ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Land Department launches ‘Green List’ pr ..

1 hour ago

US Reports Over 58,000 New Cases as Total Nears 5M ..

2 minutes ago

No apology for Kashmir remarks; can now speak with ..

2 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner visits vegetable, fruit market ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.