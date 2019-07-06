UrduPoint.com
Juventus Sign Turkey Defender Demiral From Sassuolo

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 12:21 AM

Juventus sign Turkey defender Demiral from Sassuolo

Rome, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Italian champions Juventus on Friday announced the signing of Turkish international defender Merih Demiral from fellow Serie A side Sassuolo for 18 million Euros ($20.2 million).

The 21-year-old made a strong impression after joining Sassuolo from Alanyaspor in January on loan with an obligation to buy.

Juventus said he had signed a five-year deal to run until June 30, 2024.

Demiral scored twice in 14 Serie A appearances in the second half of last season.

Juventus, boosted by the 2018 arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, romped to their eighth successive Italian top-flight title last term.

Demiral will strengthen a defence including the ageing Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini,, while Juve have also been linked with a move for Dutch teenage star Matthijs de Ligt of Ajax.

