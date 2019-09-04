UrduPoint.com
Juve's Chiellini Out Six Months After Knee Operation

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 01:40 AM

Juve's Chiellini out six months after knee operation

Rome, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Veteran Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini underwent successful surgery on a torn knee ligament the club said on Tuesday, saying they expected him back in action in six months.

The eight-time reigning champions have signed 20-year-old Dutch defender Matthijs De Ligt.

The young Dutchman had a poor Serie A debut at the weekend as Juventus conceded three goals in the second half at home to Napoli before escaping with a 4-3 victory.

The defensive display suggested that the loss of the 35-year-old Chiellini, who watched from the stands with his knee in a brace, will be a blow.

"This afternoon, Giorgio Chiellini underwent surgery to reconstruct the anterior cruciate ligament of the right knee," said Juventus, describing the process as perfectly successful.

Juventus can also count on Leonardo Bonucci and Daniele Rugani in central defence, along with Turkey's Merih Demiral, signed from Sassuolo.

