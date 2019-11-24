UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

K-pop Star Goo Hara Found Dead At Her Home

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 08:21 PM

K-pop star Goo Hara found dead at her home

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :K-pop star Goo Hara was found dead at her home on Sunday, South Korean police confirmed.

Goo, a former member of girl group Kara, was discovered at her home in Seoul early Sunday evening, officers said.

The exact cause of death was still under investigation, they added.

South Korea has one of the world's highest rates of suicide which, according to recent government figures, is among the top causes of death for those under 40.

The 28-year-old's death comes a month after Sulli -- another K-pop star and Goo's close friend -- took her own life after a long struggle with online bullying.

The singer had posted a tearful message on her Instagram shortly after Sulli's death, grieving the passing of her friend.

In messages posted on social media, fans mourned Goo's death, with one writing: "I hope you have a good sleep in heaven without any worries."After performing in Kara from 2008 to 2015, she focused on her solo career after the group broke up and had just completed a tour of Japan with her latest release.

Related Topics

Dead World Police Social Media Suicide Seoul Japan North Korea Sunday 2015 From Government Top Instagram

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Montenegro attend ..

40 minutes ago

UAE contributes AED367 million to UN humanitarian ..

1 hour ago

Gargash receives Turkmenistan&#039;s FM

1 hour ago

Atlantic Council’s Global Energy Forum to examin ..

2 hours ago

ERC reinforces initiatives aimed at combatting wat ..

2 hours ago

Commander of Land Forces receives Chief of Staff o ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.