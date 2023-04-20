K-pop star Moonbin of boy band Astro dies at 25

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :K-pop star Moonbin, a member of the boy band Astro, has died, his music label and South Korean police said Thursday, prompting an outpouring of grief from fans.

The 25-year-old singer was found dead at his home in southern Seoul late Wednesday, a spokesperson for the National Police Agency told AFP, adding that there was no evidence of foul play.

Moonbin's label Fantagio Music also released a statement on Thursday confirming his death but without disclosing the cause.

"On April 19, Astro member Moon Bin unexpectedly left our world and became a star in the sky," it said on Twitter.

It asked that people "refrain from speculative and malicious reports" so that his family can pay their respects and honour him in peace.

The label's announcement prompted thousands of comments from grieving fans, many expressing disbelief.

"Rest in peace, Moonbin. I hope the stars and the moon treat you well. I hope they give you all the comfort and love," one wrote on Twitter.

"I can't focus on work now. This really hurts," wrote another.

Moon Bin -- who performed as Moonbin -- was a member of the group Astro and also performed with a sub-group called Moonbin & Sanha.

He joined Fantagio's trainee programme at an early age and was an actor and child model before debuting with Astro in February 2016.