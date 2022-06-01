UrduPoint.com

K-pop Super Band BTS Says 'devastated' By US Hate Crimes

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2022 | 01:20 AM

K-pop super band BTS says 'devastated' by US hate crimes

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :South Korean K-pop supergroup BTS used a White House visit Tuesday to call out a growth in anti-Asian hate crimes in the United States.

The singer Park Ji-min, better known as Jimin, said through a translator ahead of a meeting with President Joe Biden that the group is "devastated by the recent surge of hate crimes." Another member, Suga, appealed for tolerance, saying, "It's not wrong to be different. I think equality begins when we open up and embrace all of our differences." All seven members of the K-pop sensation took to the White House briefing room podium, briefly addressing reporters who were assembled for the daily back-and-forth with Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Dressed in matching dark suits and ties, with white shirts, the boy band came to the White House with a serious message.

Biden issued the invitation to "discuss the need to come together in solidarity, Asian inclusion and representation, and addressing anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination, which have become more prominent issues in recent years," the White House said.

Anti-Asian sentiment and violence in the US have grown during the coronavirus pandemic in a trend many blame on fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Biden's Republican predecessor Donald Trump often blamed the pandemic, which originated with an outbreak in Wuhan, China, as "the China virus" and also mocked the deadly virus as "kung flu." The trend stands out within a general rise in violent crime, with the ugliest incident taking place in the Atlanta area, where a man shot dead eight people at massage spas, six of them Asian women.

The White House praised BTS' floppy haired, stylish sensations as "youth ambassadors who spread a message of hope and positivity across the world." Band members, all in their 20s and who frequently appear wearing earrings and lipstick, have given a voice to a generation comfortable with gender fluidity.

They are credited with generating billions for the South Korean economy, and their label enjoyed a surge in profits despite holding fewer concerts during the pandemic.

Biden, who at 79 is the oldest person to become president, has often reached out to young celebrities and social media influencers to try and inject some glamor into his team's messaging on social and health issues.

These included pop singer Olivia Rodrigo and the Jonas Brothers in campaigns to persuade young Americans to get their Covid-19 vaccines.

sms/bgs

Related Topics

Dead World China Social Media White House Visit Trump Young Wuhan Man Atlanta United States North Korea Turkish Lira Women All From Asia Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OPEC Considering Suspending Russia From Oil Produc ..

OPEC Considering Suspending Russia From Oil Production Deal Amid Sanctions - Rep ..

34 minutes ago
 US to Announce Extra Steps to Bolster Ukraine's De ..

US to Announce Extra Steps to Bolster Ukraine's Defense in 'Coming Days' - State ..

34 minutes ago
 Prosecutors Ask US Court to Delay Hearing on Ilya ..

Prosecutors Ask US Court to Delay Hearing on Ilya Lichtenstein Case Due to Plea ..

35 minutes ago
 Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update

Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update

35 minutes ago
 KMC launches drive to clean drains in Karachi

KMC launches drive to clean drains in Karachi

35 minutes ago
 Rs 1.22 bn earmarked for rehabilitation of additio ..

Rs 1.22 bn earmarked for rehabilitation of additional families of Mangla Dam aff ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.