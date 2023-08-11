K-pop to the rescue? S. Korea all-in for scout jamboree closing concert

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Tens of thousands of scouts gathered Friday for a massive K-pop festival in Seoul, as South Korea seeks to salvage a problem-plagued jamboree with "the power of Korean culture".

The quadrennial world jamboree gathered 43,000 scouts in North Jeolla province, but an unprecedented heatwave prompted mass illnesses, US and UK contingents left early amid reports of dire campsite conditions, and a tropical storm finally forced a full evacuation this week.

The scouts were dispersed across the country and sent on government-sponsored cultural tours, but the "K-pop Superlive" concert -- featuring major acts including NewJeans and The Boyz -- has reunited all jamboree participants for a grand finale.