Kabul Airport Ready To Resume International Flights

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 05:50 PM

BEIJING, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Kabul International Airport was now fully operational for international flights after technical problems were resolved, China Media Group said on Sunday, citing the Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority (ACAA).

Domestic flights in Afghanistan have already taken off and landed at Kabul airport, and it was now ready for international flights to resume normally, said the ACAA.

Letters had been sent to neighboring countries and the international community asking them to resume flights at Kabul airport, ACAA spokesperson Mohammad Naeem Salehi confirmed.

International charter flights carrying aid supplies into Afghanistan had also resumed.

