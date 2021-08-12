Kabul offers Taliban power-sharing to end violence: source

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Afghan government negotiators in Qatar have offered the Taliban a power-sharing deal in return for an end to fighting in the country, a government negotiating source told AFP on Thursday.

"Yes, the government has submitted a proposal to Qatar as mediator. The proposal allows the Taliban to share power in return for a halt in violence in the country," the source said.