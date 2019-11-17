Kaepernick ditches private NFL workout for public session

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, whose kneeling protest during the national anthem became a major controversy, displayed strong passing skills at a Saturday workout and vowed he's "ready to play" after nearly three years out of the league.

The 32-year-old former San Francisco 49ers star ditched the NFL's planned private workout for a throwing session at an Atlanta-area high school, showing top-level accuracy and arm strength while making his case for a comeback before scouts from eight NFL clubs.

"I appreciate you all coming out. It means a lot to me," Kaepernick said. "My biggest thing with everything today is making sure we had transparency with what went on. We weren't getting that elsewhere so we came out here." The NFL planned a closed session for Kaepernick at the Atlanta Falcons training facility with scouts from 25 NFL teams attending and plans to send a video of the drills to all 32 NFL clubs.

But Kaepernick switched plans about 30 minutes before the scheduled start, saying he had concerns over a liability waiver the league wanted him to sign as well as not having a public workout.

Kaepernick's representatives plan to send a video of the workout to every NFL club.

Eric Reid, a former 49ers teammate who has supported him through his forced absence, tweeted: "There's no way we would allow the NFL to control the narrative of Colin's workout," and added, "We already knew Colin's arm talent was elite. Some doubted and now you have proof."Kaepernick took no questions but thanked scouts from several teams who attended his session.

"I came out here to show you in front of everybody we have nothing to hide," Kaepernick said. "I've been ready. I'm staying ready. I continue to be ready."