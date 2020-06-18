Kaepernick to team with Medium on race and rights issues

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Former NFL quarterback turned activist Colin Kaepernick is partnering with online publishing platform Medium to create stories focused on race and civil rights, Medium founder Evan Williams said Thursday.

"Today, we announce that civil rights activist and athlete Colin Kaepernick will be joining our Board of Directors," Williams said in a blog posted on the site.

"In addition to the board seat, Medium will partner with Colin and Kaepernick Publishing to create and feature stories focused on race and civil rights in America, and to elevate emerging voices from communities of color.

" Williams said he had been hoping to work with Kaepernick since meeting him two years ago.

"When he launched Kaepernick Publishing in February, we started a conversation and quickly realized how closely our ideals and sensibilities align," Williams said. "I know he will bring valuable insights and leadership to Medium, especially in this moment when the world is finally catching up to his vision on racial justice."Kaepernick, 32, became a lightning rod for controversy in 2016 when he began kneeling during pre-game performances of the national anthem to protest racism and police brutality.