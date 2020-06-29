UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kaepernick Will Be Subject Of Six-part Netflix Series

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 10:30 PM

Kaepernick will be subject of six-part Netflix series

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Former NFL star Colin Kaepernick, who launched kneeling protests during US national anthems to protest police brutality and racial injustice, will be the subject of a six-part series, Netflix announced Monday.

"Colin in Black & White" will focus on the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback's high school years, formative time that led to his social activism.

Kaepernick, who has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season after starting his protest movement, will appear as himself as a narrator of the series, which will be guided by filmmaker Ava DuVernay.

The project, which completed the writing stage in May, shows how growing up as a black child with a white adopted family impacted his journey to the NFL as well as social activism.

"Too often we see race and black stories portrayed through a white lens," Kaepernick said. "We seek to give new perspective to the differing realities that black people face.

"We explore the racial conflicts I faced as an adopted black man in a white community during my high school years. It's an honor to bring these stories to life in collaboration with Ava for the world to see.

" Kaepernick played six seasons for San Francisco, leading the 49ers to the 2013 Super Bowl, where they lost to Baltimore. After a coaching change for the team, Kaepernick opted out of his contract in March 2017 but has remained unsigned since then.

In September 2017, US President Donald Trump intensified the controversy over the kneeling protest, calling anyone kneeling during the anthem "sons of bitches".

The May death of unarmed black man George Floyd in police custody in Minnesota sparked global protests over police brutality and brought the Black Lives Matter movement into higher profile as Kaepernick had sought.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has said the league was too slow in joining the movement and said he was open to a club signing Kaepernick for the 2020 season, set to begin in September.

"With his act of protest, Colin Kaepernick ignited a national conversation about race and justice with far-reaching consequences for football, culture and for him, personally," DuVernay said.

"Colin's story has much to say about identity, sports and the enduring spirit of protest and resilience."No release date was announced for the project.

Related Topics

Football Protest World Police Sports Trump San Francisco Man George Baltimore March May September 2017 2016 2020 Family Race Netflix

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed praises support of UAE’s leader ..

54 seconds ago

UAE technical updates to increase efficiency of sc ..

16 minutes ago

UAE hosts 10th Biannual IORA Committee of Senior O ..

1 hour ago

Entry permitted to Abu Dhabi emirate for those rec ..

1 hour ago

French ex-PM Fillon gets two-year term in fake job ..

36 seconds ago

HMC Mayor condemns PSE terrorist attack

38 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.