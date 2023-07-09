Open Menu

Kafalah Wins World Finance Best Corporate Governance Award 2023 For Saudi Arabia

Faizan Hashmi Published July 09, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Kafalah wins World Finance Best Corporate Governance Award 2023 for Saudi Arabia

Riyadh, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :The Loan Guarantee Program "Kafalah" has won the World Finance Best Corporate Governance Award 2023 for Saudi Arabia, which is an international award presented by the British World Finance magazine to distinguished institutions and entities in the fields of governance and compliance around the world.

World Finance covers the business and finance industry in over 100 countries and presents its awards after extensive analysis of the most diverse governance platforms.

The Loan Guarantee Program "Kafalah" has earned the award for its excellence in the governance system, which achieves the highest levels of targeted sustainability as one of the strategic pillars of the "Kafalah" program.

